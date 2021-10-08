Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.07.

GTBIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Green Thumb Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $25.96 on Friday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

