Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.97.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Infosys alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,928 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 16.9% in the first quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,871,000 after buying an additional 803,500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 12.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after buying an additional 2,756,587 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 46.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 948,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after buying an additional 302,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. Infosys has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.