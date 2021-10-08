The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) PT Raised to $38.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE NTB opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.95. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $41.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,759,000 after buying an additional 569,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,900,000 after buying an additional 144,167 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 631.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 139,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 120,773 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,355,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 756,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,805,000 after buying an additional 82,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

