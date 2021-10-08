Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 90.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,452,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,870,000 after buying an additional 4,018,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,461,000 after purchasing an additional 531,022 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 179.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 74.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 638,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFC opened at $18.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $933.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 21.48. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

