Centrica (LON:CNA) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 58 ($0.76).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 71 ($0.93).

LON CNA opened at GBX 59.95 ($0.78) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.87. The stock has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.18. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 60.66 ($0.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53.

In other Centrica news, insider Carol Arrowsmith acquired 49,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £24,643 ($32,196.24). Also, insider Chris O?Shea purchased 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £21,220.50 ($27,724.72). Insiders bought 95,042 shares of company stock worth $4,616,530 in the last quarter.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

