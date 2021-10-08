Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.79.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 48,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

