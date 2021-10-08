Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,860 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,976.91 ($25.83).

RDSB opened at GBX 1,686.20 ($22.03) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,483.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,402.31. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,714 ($22.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £130.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 1.27%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

