Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €62.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RNO. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renault has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.92 ($44.61).

Get Renault alerts:

EPA:RNO opened at €30.73 ($36.15) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €33.40. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.