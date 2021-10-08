The Sandbox (SAND) Price Up 13.5% This Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $705.94 million and approximately $111.28 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00078242 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.18 or 0.00750460 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

