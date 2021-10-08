ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Get ViewRay alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.04.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 14.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,899 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,118,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,580,000 after acquiring an additional 212,003 shares during the period. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,114 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.