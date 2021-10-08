Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 493,285 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,311,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.52% of Capri worth $132,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Capri by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capri news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CPRI opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $54.03. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.76.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

