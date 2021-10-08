Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $134 Million Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,922,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $133,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE PRGO opened at $46.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.38. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

