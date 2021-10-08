Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,153,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.71% of Gold Fields worth $134,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 83.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 11.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

GFI stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.21.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

