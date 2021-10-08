Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $137.01 Million Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,168,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,049 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Rush Enterprises worth $137,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,027,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $46.92 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average is $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.