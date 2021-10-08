General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 61,882 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $201.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.40 and a 200-day moving average of $191.68. General Dynamics has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

