Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Short Interest Up 19.0% in September

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 882,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.15.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 2.26.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 736.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after buying an additional 1,180,574 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $13,883,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,770,000 after buying an additional 612,887 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $5,887,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $3,774,000. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.