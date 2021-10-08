The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Short Interest Up 18.5% in September

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 985,200 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 831,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 394,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

SMG stock opened at $147.99 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $139.20 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.37.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 599,249 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after buying an additional 491,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at $43,988,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,971,000 after buying an additional 168,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist cut their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

