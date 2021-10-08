ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €14.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.80 ($17.41) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ING Groep in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ING Groep in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.88 ($15.16).

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

