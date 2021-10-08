Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 848,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 10,000 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVC opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $624.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.70. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $8.11.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.10 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVC shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

