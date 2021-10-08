Coin98 Price Hits $3.69 on Top Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for approximately $3.69 or 0.00006654 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $682.64 million and $98.74 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00059985 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

iBG Finance (IBG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000154 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

