Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Truist

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price objective upped by Truist from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.31.

NYSE:AR opened at $20.34 on Thursday. Antero Resources has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,941,000 after buying an additional 1,555,942 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after buying an additional 16,641,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $171,427,000 after buying an additional 2,190,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,771,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,720,000 after buying an additional 483,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,607,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,216,000 after buying an additional 285,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

