Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Insider Sells $127,493.60 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $127,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ AVO opened at $18.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. Mission Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.33.
Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.
Mission Produce Company Profile
Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.
