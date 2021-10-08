Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Insider Sells $127,493.60 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $127,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AVO opened at $18.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. Mission Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.33.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

