WazirX Price Tops $1.27 (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002287 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $402.80 million and approximately $40.16 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00060634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00091710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00130384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,428.97 or 0.99950700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.86 or 0.06446262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WRXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.