Truist Raises Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target to $38.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its price objective increased by Truist from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $25.23.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. The business had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.