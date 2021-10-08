First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.76 and last traded at C$19.76. Approximately 6,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 20,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.10.

About First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT)

First Asset Canadian Reit Income Fund (the Fund), formerly First Asset REIT Income Fund, is a Canada-based investment trust. The Fund’s investment objectives is to provide holders with the benefits of high monthly cash distributions together with the opportunity for capital appreciation through the active management of a diversified portfolio of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate corporations that are listed on Canadian stock exchanges.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.