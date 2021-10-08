Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.29.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $33.31 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of -90.02 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -104.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 484,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after buying an additional 501,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 28,904 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

