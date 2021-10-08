SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SSAAY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of SSAAY stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.23.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.