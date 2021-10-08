Wells Fargo & Company Increases Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $135.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.31.

WAL stock opened at $111.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $112.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

