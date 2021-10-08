Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Trading Up 1.8%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) shares were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 52,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 239,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86.

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UK. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ucommune International during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ucommune International in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ucommune International in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK)

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

