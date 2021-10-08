Evotec (ETR:EVT) Trading Up 1.5%

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT) was up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €41.14 ($48.40) and last traded at €40.78 ($47.98). Approximately 177,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.18 ($47.27).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVT shares. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Evotec in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of €36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a PE ratio of 58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

