East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $95.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EWBC. Truist raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.50.

EWBC opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

