AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Plans $0.12 Oct 21 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) declared a oct 21 dividend on Thursday, October 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 9th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 51.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.28.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGNC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $47,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.