Liberum Capital Boosts Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Price Target to GBX 270

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.41% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of GFRD opened at GBX 180.71 ($2.36) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32. The firm has a market cap of £200.68 million and a PE ratio of 26.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 169.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 145.18. Galliford Try has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 188.46 ($2.46).

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

