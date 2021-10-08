Liberum Capital Boosts Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Price Target to GBX 270

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.41% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of GFRD opened at GBX 180.71 ($2.36) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32. The firm has a market cap of £200.68 million and a PE ratio of 26.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 169.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 145.18. Galliford Try has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 188.46 ($2.46).
