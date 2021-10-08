Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,564,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,950 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $146,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REXR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $57.56. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $63.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

