Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,962,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167,085 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.57% of B2Gold worth $25,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 240.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after buying an additional 1,878,035 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 8.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 972,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 72,561 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 943.7% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 260,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 235,259 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 53.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.65 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.29.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.