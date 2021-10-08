Legal & General Group Plc Takes $25.81 Million Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 398,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,807,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 32.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $7,130,712.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 940,618 shares of company stock worth $57,396,918 over the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BSY shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $58.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion and a PE ratio of 83.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.60. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

