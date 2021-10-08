Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 96,925.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445,158 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.35% of Sumo Logic worth $29,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 282.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,144,000 after buying an additional 3,367,076 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $29,006,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 176.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,041,000 after buying an additional 846,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 1,648.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 663,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 288.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after buying an additional 537,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $35,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,144 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SUMO stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.24.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

