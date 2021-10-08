Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kennametal by 45.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at $513,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 20.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 48,295 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kennametal by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kennametal by 69.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KMT opened at $35.55 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Kennametal’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

