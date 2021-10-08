Xponance Inc. Takes $287,000 Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BHVN stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $151.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.39 and a 200-day moving average of $102.43.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

