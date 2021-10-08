Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 609,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,230 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $31,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Avangrid by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 240,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Avangrid by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.28. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

