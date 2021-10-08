Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $129.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $84.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LGND. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

