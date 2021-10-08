50,000 Shares in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Verb Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verb Technology by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 118,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 53,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verb Technology by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,648 shares in the last quarter. 7.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verb Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Verb Technology from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verb Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Verb Technology stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Verb Technology Company, Inc. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 402.38% and a negative return on equity of 252.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Verb Technology Profile

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

