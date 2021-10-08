Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 16.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 852 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cigna by 30.8% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 8.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cigna by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,262,000 after acquiring an additional 87,137 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Cigna by 77.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cigna by 26.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $204.71 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $160.37 and a one year high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.06.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.20.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

