Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,728,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,946,000 after buying an additional 89,402 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,333,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average of $55.14. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.