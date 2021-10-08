SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,593 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 5.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 584,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,103,000 after buying an additional 27,748 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the second quarter worth about $5,373,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Energizer during the second quarter worth about $470,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Energizer by 96.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 400,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,468,000 after buying an additional 196,714 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Energizer by 53.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $39.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.19. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.99 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

