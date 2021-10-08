Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.85.

OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $142.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.47 and a 200-day moving average of $139.52. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $88.34 and a 1-year high of $159.28.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

