Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

HSBC upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.85.

OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $142.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.47 and a 200-day moving average of $139.52. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $88.34 and a 1-year high of $159.28.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Analyst Recommendations for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

