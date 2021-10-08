Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is $1.13. Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 190.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.24%.

ALPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,563,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,097,986. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,382,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.65. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

