Zacks: Analysts Expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will post $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.97. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 37.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 105,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $5,848,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCBK stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.71. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

