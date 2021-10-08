Short Interest in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Grows By 24.4%

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DEX stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33.

Get Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%.

In other Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $152,558.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,823 shares of company stock worth $228,202.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,007,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 18.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,151 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,143,000.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.