FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Short Interest Up 24.9% in September

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the August 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $5,272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $1,522,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

Shares of FMC opened at $89.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

